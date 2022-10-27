Now you see her, now you don’t? Kylie Jenner left fans wondering whether she actually attended the red carpet premiere for season 1 of The Kardashians — and the reality show didn’t help clear the rumors up.

During the Thursday, October 27, episode of the hit Hulu reality series, the famous family was seen getting ready to attend the Los Angeles event, which took place in April. However, the 25-year-old was filmed getting her red carpet photo taken at her house in front of a white screen.

“This is my first big red carpet since giving birth. So, it is a little stressful. I feel like I am out of my comfort zone a little bit,” the beauty mogul, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, explained during a confessional. “I have been in my pajamas for the past nine months. But I am actually feeling really good tonight. I think it is going to be good.”

As the episode continued, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were all seen arriving to the venue with their loved ones. Viewers saw each member of the family — except for Kendall Jenner, who skipped out after getting sick — pose for photos and do interviews in honor of their reimagined reality series.

Meanwhile, Kylie only appeared in red carpet footage that seemed to be a different quality than the rest of the content shot at the event. Although the Kardashian-Jenner clan was filmed for the Hulu show that night, the Life of Kylie alum was not in any scenes and didn’t join her relatives in photos or inside the theater.

The businesswoman later opened up about her impression of the milestone moment, telling the cameras, “This is obviously a really huge night for us. I didn’t realize how big and special this moment was going to feel. I was like, ‘Wow we are so lucky and blessed.’ It was really cool.”

Kylie’s absence from most of the content filmed at The Kardashians premiere comes after people previously questioned whether she edited herself into images from the event.

In April, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that professional pics of Kylie surfaced one day after the premiere took place — and she was not in any photos with her family. A TikTok user later observed that the Kylie Swim founder’s red carpet appearance was captured by a different photographer than everyone else.

Although Kylie stayed tight-lighted on the speculation, attendees including “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch later confirmed she was in attendance.

Throughout season 2, the California native has opened up about her transition back into work after welcoming her second child. “It has been really hard for me. I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks. It is just the baby blues. I had it with Stormi too,” Kylie said during the October 20 episode. “I cried for, like, three weeks. Like every day to the point where I would be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

She added: “I am not a doctor, but I read on Google. They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. And after about six weeks I started to feel better. I definitely had the case of the blues.”

Kylie also discussed her positive relationship with her body despite her mental health challenges, adding, “Nothing is stopping me, I feel really good about my body. I see my body and I am like, ‘I love my body.'”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.