Lisa Vanderpump Disses Lala Kent's Romance With Randall During 'VPR' Reunion

At odds. Lala Kent did not hold back when it came to her split from Randall Emmett — and she wasn’t just upset at her ex-fiancé for his alleged infidelity.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me — that should have been brought to my attention,” Lala, 31, said during the trailer for the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, released by Bravo on Tuesday, January 18. “The fact that this man — he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

Lala, who shares 10-month-old daughter Ocean with Randall, 50, was referring to her costars previously hinting that they heard about the director cheating on the beauty mogul. During the sneak peek, James Kennedy noted that he heard “sexual rumors,” while Scheana Shay mocked Lala for calling Randall a “standup man” in comparison to her fiancé, Brock Davies.

The former rugby player, 30, also clapped back at the Utah native, saying, “You were too busy flying around on private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly.”

As Lala opened up about her messy split from Randall, Lisa Vanderpump pointed out, “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them.”

Viewers originally learned about the Give Them Lala author’s new romance with the film producer during season 5. Although Lala chose not to share the name of her then-boyfriend while filming the Bravo series, the pair later went public with their relationship in 2018. Randall, who was previously married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017, proposed to the reality star one year after his divorce was finalized.

After postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lala sparked split speculation when she seemingly erased her then-fiancé from her Instagram feed in October 2021. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had ended their engagement.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us at the time. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

Shortly after news of their breakup made headlines, Lala explained how she felt hearing that her costars knew about rumors of Randall being unfaithful.

“I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, I’m getting DMs about your person. No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Lala emotionally shared during an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “James and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things. As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

The Row actress recalled it feeling like a “mindf–k” when she saw photos of Randall with women in Nashville two months prior, adding, “I think I ignored a lot of things that I probably shouldn’t have, but I think I ignored them because. He’s good at what he does.”

Earlier this year, Lala revealed how her relationship with Randall’s ex-wife, 33, has changed since she decided to part ways with the Florida native.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her. I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy,” Lala said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 11. “I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

Randall, who shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with the You star, has not addressed the infidelity allegations and has left his joint podcast with Lala since their split.

The first part of the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion airs on Bravo on Tuesday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET