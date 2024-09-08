Your account
Martha Stewart’s US Open Candids of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and More Are Just Like Us

By
2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party
(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Martha Stewart enjoyed her time at the US Open, taking plenty of photos to commemorate the occasion.

“Just left the @USOpen where the tennis was really good but we were disappointed that our young American Fritz lost to a superior and even younger Italian player Sinner,” Stewart, 83, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 8.

She attended the US Open in Queens, New York City to watch the men’s singles final match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner. “Lots of celebrities pepper the stands and boxes,” Stewart’s caption continued. “Take a look!!!”

Stewart began her carousel of photos with a snap of her smiling for the camera with actor John Hamm. Her other snaps included zoomed-in, close-up candids of some of the most famous people in the world. This included Patrick Mahomes, who attended the US Open with wife Brittany Mahomes, as well as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Anna Wintour.

Stewart captured a side profile of Swift, 34, who attended the event with boyfriend Kelce, 34, dressed in a red gingham sundress to go with her signature red lip.

Another snap from Stewart captured the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end mid-conversation, dressed in a coordinating Gucci hat and polo shirt.

The couple attended the sporting event after a whirlwind weekend in New York City. On Friday, September 6, Swift and Kelci ate dinner at the pizza restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn before attending the wedding of model Karen Elson to art curator Lee Foster at Electric Lady Studios.

Just one day before they arrived in the Big Apple, Swift had traveled to Missouri to watch Kelce play in the Chiefs season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. She observed the game on Thursday, September 5, from a private box with Kelce’s family and friends.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.” The Grammy winner is currently on a two-month hiatus from her Eras Tour, which will pick back up in the fall.

“She’s trying to make sure she has down time first and hasn’t fully made decisions about anything just yet,” the source told Us and added that the singer-songwriter planned to spend  “quite a bit of time in with Travis” before she began touring again.

Stewart, for her part, is fresh off the premiere of Martha at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. She is the subject of the Netflix documentary from R. J. Cutler, which premiered at the 2024 film festival in Colorado on Sunday, September 1. At the time, she shared a quick snap of her outfit on Instagram for the occasion, which consisted of suede denim pants paired with an Alanui cardigan and a wide-brimmed hat.

In this article

1253032031martha stewart b

Martha Stewart
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

