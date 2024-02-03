San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is letting his family take the lead on securing tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

“I don’t deal with that,” Bosa, 26, quipped during a Thursday, February 1, press conference when asked about his family’s big game plans. “My mother does.”

Nick is one of the football-playing sons of John Bosa and Cheryl Bosa, alongside Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa. Cheryl, for her part, is currently working on getting the family’s Super Bowl tickets in order.

Nick and his San Francisco 49ers teammates will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. While Cheryl has seldom missed a 49ers playoff game this season, getting tickets for the Super Bowl can be a challenging ordeal in itself.

Athletes playing in the Super Bowl are only allotted a limited number of comped tickets with additional ones available for purchase. Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, previously revealed in Prime Video’s Kelce documentary that she spent $50,000 on seats for the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

Tickers for the February 11 game, meanwhile, are even more “stupidly expensive,” according to Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey. (Running back Christian, 27, is one of Nick’s teammates.)

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa, 59, confessed during a Friday, February 2, appearance on the“Your Mom” podcast. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there nor moneybags Olivia [Culpo, his fiancée]. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

She added, “[Christian’s] best friends, they can’t afford it, and Christian used all his [allotted] tickets to get these other seats for us. All his good friends, they’re gonna come out and they’re going to go have a watch party somewhere and we’ll find them later.”

Several hours later, 31-year-old Culpo revealed that she had secretly purchased a private suite for Christian’s entire family.

“Happy birthday Lisa, I bought you a suite,” Culpo, who got engaged to Christian in April 2023, wrote via Instagram Story and tagging events concierge site Confirmed 360 for seemingly making it happen.

Other wives of 49ers athletes are also getting ready to cheer on their spouses, including Kyle Juszczyk and Fred Warner’s respective partners, Kristin Juszczyk and Sydney Warner. Sydney, 28, is currently in the third trimester of her first pregnancy but “wouldn’t miss” watching linebacker Fred, 27, play in the big game.

“I have gotten the clear from my doctor, so from a medical standpoint, I feel good,” Sydney wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, January 31. “From [a] personal standpoint, I’m just gonna have to pace myself because these days I’m slowing down. A LOT. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. We are so excited.”