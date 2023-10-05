Nick Viall and Tom Sandoval made their own rules during a Special Forces challenge.

“On the way up, Tom bet me $100. He was like, ‘Do you want to bet 100 bucks?’ They didn’t show that,” Viall, 43, revealed on the Thursday, October 5, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “He’s like, ‘A side bet,’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ So, we had 100 bucks riding on it.”

During the Monday, October 2, episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, cast members faced off against each other in a rappelling challenge. The former Bachelor was paired with the Vanderpump Rules star, 41.

“Tom and I raced down a wall. I was really pissed because technically he beat me,” Viall quipped on Thursday. “I got screwed because if you watch it — they did air it — at the very end, you see me get jerked and I stopped. I was literally going so fast down the wall that the safety team yanked on it. … What they didn’t show was [operative Mark “Billy” Billingham] winking at me when he said, [‘You got scared and you stopped,’ at the end].”

Related: ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Cast Is Insane: Meet the Competitors Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa and Blac Chyna are on the same show — seriously. The second season of Special Forces has an outrageous cast that you have to see to believe. Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features 14 celebrities who take on training exercises in the mountains of New Zealand led by an elite […]

Viall further added that he was upset about the competition loss because both he and Sandoval were “flying” through the course.

“We were actually last to go, [but] they didn’t air it that way. And so we had the benefit because if you go last [you can see how the others do],” he told his cohosts and fiancée Natalie Joy. “You don’t get any f—king training, they’re literally like, ‘Go figure it out, go do it.’”

Viall eventually accepted his loss and confirmed on the podcast that he “paid [Sandoval] as soon as I got off [the show and] got my phone back,” noting the payment was sent via Venmo. “I’m a man of my word,” he said.

Related: Nick Viall and Fiancee Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline After two seasons of The Bachelorette and his own season of The Bachelor, Nick Viall has found love with Natalie Joy. The “Viall Files” host and surgical technologist were first linked by fans in 2019, but speculation about their relationship didn’t start heating up until 2020. In February 2021, shortly after the pair first went […]

The Special Forces challenge was set at the top of a “cliff,” where participants had to jump down from before they could claim victory. “When JoJo [Siwa] raced Brian [Austin Green], there was a bit of dispute about who won because Brian made it to the edge of the wall first but JoJo made it down to the safety people [on the ground] first,” Viall recalled. “So then it was decided [that] you had to make it, not only at the edge of the wall but you had to get down onto the steps.”

Sandoval had a bit of a “head start” when their heat began before Viall caught up.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I’m flying about a good 10 feet ahead of Tom and towards the end I was like, ‘You just gotta keep f—king going,’” he added. “I went to jump off and in the air, I just felt a pull. … And Tom’s just, like, kind of laughing and I was laughing back and then Billy said I chickened out and I got real pissed. I just decided to take it and smirk and whatever.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.