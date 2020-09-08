It’s likely Nikki Ferrell won’t be watching season 16 of The Bachelorette. The Bachelor season 18 winner confirmed she never made amends with Clare Crawley after competing for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart on the ABC reality show.

“We did not reconcile, but I feel like there was never a relationship to reconcile,” the 33-year-old nurse began on the “Viall Files” podcast after host Nick Viall asked about her status with Crawley, 39. “I don’t really think about her, I don’t really care and I think [she] probably feels the same way about me. I don’t hate her, [but] we are not friends. We’re never going to be friends.”

Ferrell and Crawley were the top two on Galavis’ season of the show. While the 39-year-old former soccer player picked Ferrell during the 2014 finale, they split several months after the show aired.

“I don’t think there was anything we disagreed on, we just didn’t like each other,” Ferrell told Viall, 39. “She saw me as a threat to her relationship, and me not liking her, I just didn’t like her. … I didn’t like the way she acted.”

Ferrell added that she isn’t “one to fake a friendship” with anyone.

“And I think that probably bothered her,” she explained. “I didn’t really care about her. I didn’t care about the dates she went on. I didn’t care about anything. Not in a malicious way. … I’m the kind of person where I don’t have, like, a ton of friends, but the friends I do choose to let in, I’m very close with.”

During her chat with Viall, Ferrell also reflected on her romance with Galavis, who opted not to propose to her during the finale.

“I remember looking down at my ring finger and I was like, ‘What am I doing?’” she recalled. “I was told he was going to talk first and then I was going to talk, but I got up there and he just didn’t say anything, he just stared at me. … So I think I said something and he comes back with the ‘I have a ring in my pocket, and I’m not going to use it.’ And I think you can just see my face at that point. I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

Galavis also came under fire for telling Ferrell he “liked” her, but didn’t “love” her.

“I just remember being so embarrassed,” she told Viall. “I just wanted to crawl in a hole. I wanted everyone to stop filming. … I knew it was going to be so hard for us going forward because people don’t watch the show to hear someone tell the last girl standing that they ‘like them a lot.’ I just knew instantly, I was like, ‘Well, s—t.’”

Ferrell concluded that Galavis is “not a bad guy.”

She explained, “He’s not a mean person. I think deep down, he has a good heart. He cares about people, I think he just cares a lot about himself, more.”

Two years after her split from Galavis in October 2014, Ferrell married Tyler Vanloo in 2016. While a source told Us Weekly in December 2018 that the pair were on the rocks, Ferrell and Vanloo reconciled in 2019. Galavis, who is the father of daughter Camila from a previous relationship, meanwhile, married Osmariel Villalobos in 2017. The Venezuelan TV host confirmed in March that they got a divorce after two years of marriage.

Crawley, for her part, was named The Bachelorette in March after stints on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games. Us confirmed last month that ABC called in Tayshia Adams to replace Crawley after she found love with one of her suitors within the first two weeks of filming.

“I just don’t think she’s, like, emotionally stable,” Ferrell told Viall about Crawley. “I don’t really know what’s happening. … Everyone deserves love, so [if she did fall in love in two weeks], good for her, I’ll pray for him.”

The Bachelorette, which will follow both Crawley and Adams, premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.