Joking with Jake Gyllenhaal! Oscars 2022 host Amy Schumer hilariously called the actor and his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, a couple in her opening monologue.

After poking fun at Will Smith’s lead role in King Richard, in her Sunday, March 27, monologue, the comedian, 40, said, “Will, Jada [Pinkett Smith], what a beautiful couple. We’re honoring a lot of couples here tonight — Jada, Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”

While the Donnie Darko star, 41, made a disgusted face and shook his head, Maggie, 44, laughed from her seat behind him. The actress’ husband, Peter Sarsgaard, cracked up at her side.

Jake is not nominated for an Oscar this year, but Maggie is in the running for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter.

The siblings, who have starred in multiple movies together over the years, often gush about their bond. The Broadway star told the Today show cohosts in January 2015 that he spent his childhood “looking up to” the Deuce alum.

Two years later, Jake called his sister a “good mother,” gushing exclusively to Us Weekly about how much the Mona Lisa Smile star has on her plate alongside Ramona, 15, and Gloria, 9.

“With her extraordinary talent and everything she does there, it says a lot about her, and it says a lot about her husband,” the actor told Us in September 2017. “Fully devoted to their family. They give me a chance to be a fun uncle because their daughters are so cool.”

The Zodiac star called Ramona and Gloria “two of the most incredible people” while speaking to The Sunday Times in October 2021. “They come from a long line of incredible women and they’re even more incredible than the ones before them,” he told the outlet at the time.

The little ones are Maggie’s “priority,” she told The Scotsman in 2014 while describing the highs and lows of working motherhood.

“Without question, family comes first once you have children,” the Columbia University grad explained at the time. “If the kids are unhappy, have been run around the world and discombobulated, then I can’t work. That’s not to say I haven’t asked them to sacrifice for me, but you have to know how much their little brains can manage. There are tons of mistakes I’ve made, times I’ve had to say, ‘I’m really sorry, I have overextended myself.’ Five days away … is the most I’ll do. I did two weeks once and that was too long. But you get better at anticipating these situations.”

