Pete Davidson found a subtle way to include his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, in his new Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli.

In the end credits, Davidson, 30, featured a slideshow of photos of himself with various friends and family members. Along with pals Machine Gun Kelly and John Mulaney, Cline, 26, could briefly be seen in one of the pics sporting a hoodie and puffer jacket while sitting on a private plane with another one of Davidson’s friends.

Davidson wasn’t pictured in the shot, but the brief glimpse marks the first time he’s publicly acknowledged his relationship with Cline. Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s romance in September 2023 .

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that Davidson and Cline “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible.

According to the insider, Davidson and Cline have a lot in common “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way,” the source told Us. “They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Cline also received the stamp of approval from Davidson’s family. “Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source continued. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

Before Davidson and Cline started dating, the Outer Banks star sparked speculation in July 2023 that she split from Jackson Guthy after fans noticed that she unfollowed the musician and removed all traces of him from her Instagram.

Cline previously dated costar Chase Stokes, sparking a romance after they began working together on the Netflix series in 2019. Following their 2021 split, Cline revealed the lessons she learned about dating in the spotlight.

“I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2023. “And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

Davidson, meanwhile, has been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and more A-list stars. His relationship with Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders fizzled out in August 2023 after less than one year of dating.