Kandi Burruss hasn’t spoken to Kim Zolciak-Biermann “in so long” — but she’s kept up with the drama surrounding her former costar’s divorce.

“I mean, I really hate it for her family,” Kandi, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 3, as BravoCon 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas. “Because they have a beautiful family.”

She added of Kim, 45, and Kroy Biermann, “They have a lot of kids, so that’s why even more so I really hope that they can figure it out.”

Fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore shared a similar sentiment with Us on Friday, noting that she’s “not really interested” in the drama. “I wish them well. I wish the kids well. … I just hope that they end up in a good place where they can both coparent properly with those children,” she said.

Us confirmed in May that both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. Court docs obtained by Us at the time listed the pair’s date of separation as April 30. After a messy back and forth — which included Kim requesting to have Kroy drug-tested and Kroy alleging his estranged wife needed to undergo a psychological evaluation — the twosome called off their split in July.

The reconciliation didn’t last long, however, with Kroy filing for divorce once again in August. He requested full custody of the couple’s minor children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Kroy previously adopted Kim’s eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — following their 2011 wedding.)

As news broke of the pair’s second split, a source exclusively told Us that friends “knew” Kim and Kroy’s reunion “wouldn’t last,” adding, “In the end, it was all about fights and finances.”

Kim subsequently requested in an October court filing that she be granted primary physical custody of her children with Kroy, seeking joint legal custody. Along with their custody battle, the estranged couple are in the midst of extreme financial woes. Kim and Kroy each claimed in separate affidavits filed last month that the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion would be “devastating” for their family. (Us confirmed the foreclosure status in February.)

While Kim has not appeared as a full-time cast member on RHOA since season 5, Kandi is a mainstay on the reality series — and has faced split speculation of her own. Despite rumors that her marriage to Todd Tucker is on the rocks, Kandi told Us that the couple are doing “better than ever.”

“I mean, we’re used to it,” she said of the fans’ suspicions about her relationship. “I just laugh it off because sometimes it’s outrageous.”

Kandi told Us that her situation is “a little different” than other Housewives whose marriages haven’t survived the reality TV curse. “Most of the people that are married on the show, they came onto the show married,” she explained. “With Todd and I, he was a producer. You know what I mean? So he knows that world, and then we got married [in 2014] as we were on the show. So I think we could just kind of know how it goes, and we don’t take it to heart, some of the negativity and drama online.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi