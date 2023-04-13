Vanderpump Rules fans will never forget Scheana Shay’s wedding to Michael Shay — thanks to her infamous crop top wedding dress — and neither will Katie Maloney.

During the Wednesday, April 12, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Katie, 36, threw subtle shade at Scheana, 37, enlisting the same person to officiate her August 2022 nuptials to Brock Davies and her July 2014 wedding to Shay.

The “Good As Gold” singer then took to Instagram Stories as her big day aired on Bravo. “I also just want to say that it’s not odd that the same person married me because the person who married me is my cousin David,” Scheana said, noting that David has “always” been her “favorite cousin.”

Katie, for her part, used the app to address her comments about the ceremony, which she “watched from a balcony,” amid a feud with Scheana over her encouraging Tom Schwartz to kiss Raquel Leviss amid the former couple’s divorce.

“I just want to say the things that you didn’t hear me say because I thought it was a beautiful ceremony. I loved the [color of the] bridesmaids dresses. I loved Scheana’s dress. And when I said, ‘I could cry’ it was because the song choice she walked out to was ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and I thought that was just perfect for the setting and everything,” Katie said. “When I got back inside and said, ‘Well weddings are beautiful, but not this one.’ You know, I was going through a lot.”

Katie and Tom finalized their divorce in 2022. She went on to address the comment about the person who married Scheana and Brock.

“And then later on in the episode, I noticed that Scheana had the same officiant from her first wedding to her second wedding,” Katie continued, adding that she’s now seen Scheana’s post about her cousin. “The thing with weddings is that they are personal, and people always want to weigh in and have comments. … They want to pick things apart. I wasn’t necessarily trying to pick things apart, I was just being observant and I’m not making excuses. I didn’t mean it as an insult and I apologize for that.”

Scheana found love with Brock in 2019, two years after her divorce from Shay was finalized. The former couple called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage. The former SURver and the Australian native welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon,in April 2021 and got engaged later that year. She revealed during Wednesday’s episode that the twosome had quietly wed more than a year ago.

“I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now because we’ve been married for a while now. It’s our year anniversary this week,” she told her bridesmaids. “When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card. We have a baby together and we know we’re going to be together forever, so we just literally said a couple words, signed the paper.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.