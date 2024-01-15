Your account
Sister Wives’ Gabriel Brown Felt Like ‘the Real Brown Family Was Back’ at Christine and David’s Wedding

Sister Wives Gabriel Says Real Brown Family Was Back at Christine Wedding
The Brown family has been strained for years, but Gabriel Brown called Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding the “wholesome” reunion they needed.

“For the first time in a long time, it felt like the real Brown family was back,” Gabriel, 22, told the cameras during a Sunday, January 14, episode of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding special. “It felt really wholesome.”

Janelle and Kody Brown’s son reflected on his sister mom’s sweet union after attending Christine’s nuptials in October 2023 along with his five siblings, Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison and Savanah. In addition, five of Christine, 51, and Kody’s six kids were in attendance: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel and Truely.

“It made me feel very complete that everyone was there. And we had our family back together,” Gabriel continued. “Everyone was so happy to be around family again and that’s something we haven’t had in a long time.”

Gabriel noted that he’s “never seen” Christine “this happy.” He claimed his comment was “no slight to my dad,” who split from Christine in 2021 after more than 25 years of a spiritual marriage. (Gabriel and his brother Garrison, 25, have been at odds with their father since he claimed they didn’t respect him or his COVID-19 rules in 2020.)

“I think they really tried. They gave it a hard go and that they really did love each other. But I think that sometimes that’s just how things go,” Gabriel said during a confessional. “I’m reassured that this is right for Christine when I see how happy David makes her.”

Gabriel’s mom, Janelle, 54, also noticed how David’s addition to Christine’s life has bettered all their family connections. “It just feels right that David and Christine are getting married. It just feels good. It feels like we’re whole,” Janelle told the cameras after the ceremony. “It feels like the family still has an identity. [David] would be so open to have any of the other children join us.”

After Janelle split from Kody, 54, in 2022, she and Christine have continued to grow closer. When Christine married David, she made sure he knew that Janelle was part of the package as her former sister wife.

Although Meri Brown, who announced her split from Kody in January 2023, wasn’t on the guest list, she wished Christine and David well on their next chapter. Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, were also absent from the Utah ceremony.

Christine’s marriage marked a new chapter for the Brown family — and many of the children revealed during the wedding special that they are no longer fans of polygamy.

“With mom getting remarried I guess I think about polygamy differently,” Christine’s eldest child, Aspyn, 28, said on Sunday. “It was good for a while but then she needed something different.”

Ysabel, 20, told the cameras she “would never want to live polygamy” but said she was “really thankful” for her upbringing.

“I honestly think that polygamy is a terrible idea,” Mykelti, 27, added. “I don’t think it was fair to my parents. I know what I deserve, and I know what my moms and my dad also deserve. I don’t think polygamy is what anybody deserves.”

Gabriel agreed that the lifestyle isn’t for everyone, saying, “I think that polygamy is a beautiful for those who desire it. Who believe in it and want everything that comes with it.” His younger sister, Savanah, 19, chimed in, saying, “Personally, I don’t think that I would ever be able to make it work.”

