Christine Brown has no regrets about her split from husband Kody Brown — or her move back to Utah with youngest daughter Truely.

Christine, 51, defended her decision during the Sunday, October 15, episode of Sister Wives, asserting that leaving actually benefited Kody’s relationship with Truely, 13. “When I lived in Flagstaff, [Arizona], I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” she explained. “I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

Christine acknowledged that her perspective seemed “bizarre,” noting, “I know it sounds like that doesn’t quite compute.”

Continuing to justify her unconventional tactic, Christine argued that moving away “froze” Kody and Truely’s bond in a healthy place. “I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it,” she told the cameras. “And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s Family Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown raised six children before calling it quits in November 2021 — and their brood is still expanding with the addition of grandkids. Kody entered into a spiritual union with Christine in 1994. At the time, he was legally married to first wife Meri Brown and spiritually married to […]

Kody, however, didn’t quite see the situation the same way — and he wasn’t afraid to say so. “For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” he said in a confessional, calling his ex’s justification “ridiculous.”

Christine paid a visit to Flagstaff in Sunday’s episode, reuniting with old friends and fellow sister wife Janelle Brown. The group hit the town to celebrate Christine’s “ex-anniversary,” a.k.a. the day she and Kody spiritually tied the knot. (The former couple announced their split in November 2021 after 25 years together.)

“I’m a big fan of divorce, I’m just saying,” Christine teased in a confessional. “People that are thinking about it, I say go for it. ‘I’ve been thinking I need to divorce my husband.’ Go, do it. Absolutely do it. … I’m not a therapist or a psychiatrist or anything. I just know how it feels on the other side and it’s awesome.”

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Ups and Downs Over the Years Christine Brown‘s split from now-ex Kody Brown came as a shock to Sister Wives viewers. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we […]

Along with Truely, Christine and Kody share son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 20. Kody is also the father of 12 more children with Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

While season 17 of Sister Wives highlighted how Christine’s departure changed the plural family’s dynamic, season 18 has documented Kody’s fractured relationship with Janelle. (Both Janelle and Meri, 52, have split from Kody since filming the season.)

Despite the family’s uncertain future, Christine and Janelle have remained close friends. When Christine married husband David Woolley earlier this month, Janelle was the only Sister Wives costar present.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I may not be able to give my kids a dad,” Christine teased on Sunday’s episode, “but I can give them Janelle, for goodness sake.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.