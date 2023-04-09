Switching things up! In addition to rocking out to two of their newest hits on Saturday Night Live, the Jonas Brothers joined episode host Molly Shannon in a hilarious sketch.

The band of brothers — Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas — played themselves in the Saturday, April 8, skit, as they searched for a new, more mature choreographer for their Las Vegas residency. Enter Shannon’s Sally O’Malley, a character that the 58-year-old comedic actress introduced on SNL back in 1999, to save the day!

“The boys were visiting their grandmother and she took them to her senior center’s production of Annie and Sally here was starring,” cast member Kenan Thompson quipped in the sketch. “And she rocked their world! Now, they don’t want to fire anybody, but they were just hoping that you could let Sally add a little something.”

The A Good Person actress, for her part, revealed in character that she can add “25 decades of dirty dancing” and “red pantsuits” to the group’s performance. She noted: “I got half a century of sizzling my lady schnizzle! Nothing wrong with that.”

Kevin, 35, Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, then entered the rehearsal room, excited to work with Sally because she “represents who they are now” despite the eclectic dancer mixing up their names on first reference. The Camp Rock stars further explained that they wanted to come by rehearsal to make sure their fellow choreographers, played by SNL comics Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, understood Sally’s creative vision.

“So, we wanted to show ‘em,” Joe exclaimed, as the trio tore off their regular clothes to reveal identical red jumpsuits to Shannon.

After the Superstar actress hiked the guys’ belts up above their waists, she led the “Cake by the Ocean” singer and his siblings in a round of dance moves. The foursome completed hip circles, kicks and lunges.

“Sally, I see it now!” Yang, 32, said. “You’re gonna put the boys on stage in packed stadiums around the world and they’re gonna —,” before the JoBros took turns to say, “Kick, stretch and jump!”

Since the “jump” had been improvised from Shannon’s signature choreography, she promptly fired Nick from the band. Joe then suggested that Sally could “take his place,” to which the Married to Jonas alum asked if she knew any of their hit songs. “Absolutely not, I’m 50 years old,” she replied, holding up her hands to represent the integer.

Saturday’s episode also saw the Devotion actor, the “Jealous” crooner and Kevin perform two songs from their upcoming LP, The Album, which will be released next month. The “Sucker” artists debuted live renditions of “Waffle House,” which dropped on Friday, April 7, and “Wings.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

