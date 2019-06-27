Altered reality? The Hills: New Beginnings is only one episode in, but Stephanie Pratt is already none too pleased with the way her story line is being portrayed.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 33, was visibly upset over a scene that was deleted from the series’ aftershow, in which she claimed to have gotten her brother, Spencer Pratt, and his wife, Heidi Montag, to admit that they never told her they were expecting their son, Gunner.

“Oh, my God, I’m actually livid,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 26. “They, like, cut out all of our fight, where I actually get them to say that they’ve been lying every time they say that they told me in advance.”

She continued, “[They] said that I was so upset because it was … on my birthday, as if! Like … like, that’s insanity that you’ve been going around and saying that, and I got them to finally say, ‘Yeah, we didn’t tell you because we wanted a magazine cover,’ like, they are just [the] f–king biggest liars.”

Stephanie began crying at that moment, venting in disbelief at the show’s editing. “I literally cannot believe how that was just cut,” she sobbed. “You know what, I called it out to f–king the cast, I knew they were gonna do that. Right after we filmed it, I was like, ‘They’re not gonna use that,’ I knew it,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

As the fashion designer explained, she’s been feuding with her sibling over the issue for the better part of a year. “Honestly, that is so f–ked they’ve been going around this entire year saying that I’m upset they announced [it] on my birthday, ‘cause it’s still attention for me,” she seethed.

According to Stephanie, it was the fact that she hadn’t been made aware of her nephew’s impending arrival that hurt her most. “I read on the Daily Mail with the entire world that they had a baby [on the way],” she explained. “No, I did not care that it was on my birthday, I cared that I found out with the f–king world and no one told me. … My blood is boiling.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple was expecting in April 2018. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it, Spencer, 35, told Us at the time of his then-pregnant spouse. “She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

Instead, “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,’ ” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’”

Stephanie later told OK! that she “had no idea” about the pregnancy.

By April 2019, the “Pratt Cast” podcast cohost told her listeners in an April 8 episode of the show that she and her brother were no longer on speaking terms due to Montag, 32, whom she called a “gold digger.”

“The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” she said at the time. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ’It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

Stephanie later claimed that the tension between them has sent her to the hospital on multiple occasions. “[My parents] see me in hospitals. Most of the really bad times where I end up in a hospital is something triggered by Spencer,” she said on an April 18 episode of the podcast.

Things have only gotten worse since. Stephanie told Us in June: “I’m separate from my family, for the most part,” she said. “Everything’s the same [with Spencer], non-existent. But every family has drama!”

Spencer roasted his younger sister during the show’s series premiere on Monday, June 24, posting memes about interacting with her and her penchant for cocktails. He also made fun of her British inflection, tweeting, “Stephanie and her accent have a lot in common. They’re both fake as hell.”

He largely left her out of his Cosmopolitan recap of the show, in which he threw shade at other castmates, however. “I don’t want to give her any more material for the podcasts,” he wrote. “I don’t need her jumping into my Google alerts. Heidi and I are taking a page out of the LC book of friendship and icing her out until she can be a better person.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

