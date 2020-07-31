Stirring the pot or bringing up the plot? Teddi Mellencamp finds Denise Richards’ claim that she’s a “s—t stirrer” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amusing, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Teddi has to laugh at being called a s—t stirrer,” the insider says. “She knows she signed up to do a show where they need to lay everything on the table and not run from confrontation.”

The 49-year-old actress first called the 39-year-old accountability coach a “s—t f—king stirrer” on the June 3 episode of the Bravo show. The tension between the two women was fueled when Teddi was the one to tell Denise that Brandi Glanville alleged they had an affair on the Wednesday, July 29, episode.

According to the source, Teddi felt like she had no choice but to bring up the accusations during the group dinner in Rome as she wanted to confront Denise about Brandi’s claims she was talking about the women behind their backs.

“When Brandi told Teddi the things Denise was saying behind her back, she knew she would have to bring them up,” the source says, noting that Denise previously said she loved that Brandi was a “straight shooter” at BravoCon. “There was no easy way since Brandi also mentioned the alleged affair in the same conversation on camera; no matter what it was going to be out there. Bringing it up to Denise to allow her to at least defend or give her side of the story on camera as well isn’t s—t stirring — it’s what they signed up for.”

During Wednesday’s episode Denise, who has publicly denied that she had an affair with Brandi, 47, broke the fourth wall when Teddi brought up the accusations.

“I’m going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us, it has nothing to do with this show. And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo,” Denise said. “Please do not air this, please. That is not true.”

In her confessional, Teddi revealed that this isn’t the first time Denise has called “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” during the season, trying to get the scene cut from the show.

“One of the most frustrating things about Denise is that she is so concerned with her image that every single time we talk about something she doesn’t want to talk she doesn’t want to talk about, she’s going to ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’ so she can continue to get an edit that she wants,” Teddi said. “The fact that Denise is yelling at the cameras and the crew because she’s going through all of these personal issues … [this is] actually exactly what she signed up to do. To talk about what’s going on in her life.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown