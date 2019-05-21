Drama, drama, drama. After Jenelle Evans was confronted about her social media posts on the Monday, May 20, Teen Mom 2 reunion, she stormed off stage in tears — and that was just the beginning. After things got physical at last season’s reunion, the girls have all been separated, with some of them even refusing to be in the same room, and that means, this time, the reunion is happening in three parts.

Leah Messer’s turn in the hot seat came first, and she started by talking about her relationship with Jason Jordan. “It just wasn’t a great relationship. We weren’t great together,” Leah said, adding, “He called his ex-wife on Valentine’s Day; it was really weird.”

Jeremy Calvert later joined her on stage and agreed that Jason wasn’t the right fit, adding that Addie had told him that Jason asked her if she wanted a “new stepdaddy.” When Nessa asked them if he and Leah were together, they both skirted the question, although Leah let it slip that they were having fun while in New York for the reunion.

She also said that Addie noticed that something could be going on between them, and while she didn’t fully admit that she and Jeremy are dating, it seems like they could be rekindling something.

Kail and Chris: Status Update

When it was Kailyn Lowry’s turn to talk, she started off by revealing that she and Chris Lopez haven’t spoken in eight weeks, and that she and her sister, Mikaila, are still working on their relationship. She also said that she wasn’t surprised that Jenelle burned her hair care products, and opened up about Barbara Evans’ comment about killing Kail.

“I was annoyed, because I felt like … I think she’s in, like, her 60s. How that was allowed and nothing was done about it?” she asked.

Although Kail said she’d be fine filming with Jenelle, she said she refused to be around Briana DeJesus because of their physical altercation at last season’s reunion, and after Kail left, Briana came out and said that she would have been willing to have a conversation with Kail if she’d agreed to it.

However, when the subject of Devoin came up, Briana said they had a falling out recently and hadn’t been communicating. “Nova slept over at Devoin’s house, and then Devoin took Nova to the pool with her friends to hang out, and he got extremely intoxicated,” she revealed. “He was very, very drunk to the point where he didn’t remember what happened. I haven’t spoken to or seen him since it happened.”

Then, her current boyfriend, John, came out, and said that although he’d want to marry and have kids with Briana, they were still working on the long distance between them and that was something they needed to tackle first.

Jenelle’s Drama Continues

Next, it was Jenelle’s turn. She said her beef with Amber Portwood was because Amber had called David Eason abusive; that was when host Nessa called Jenelle out for doing the same thing to her.

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man, Colin Kaepernick,” the host said. Jenelle denied doing that, but then Nessa pulled up screenshots where Jenelle had called him “the most disrespected guy in the NFL” on Facebook.

The reality star said she’d never seen that post before, but Nessa went on to tell her that Kaepernick, her boyfriend, was protesting police brutality and oppression and that she would have preferred Jenelle contact her directly if she had a problem with it.

That was enough to send Jenelle offstage, sobbing and saying, “I’m done with this bulls—t. This is why I didn’t want to come here.” Backstage, she ripped her microphone off, and Dr. Drew went to find her — but fans won’t find out what happens next until the reunion continues next week.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

