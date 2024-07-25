The Kardashians fans spotted Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s 14-year-old son, Mason, in a rare (and brief) onscreen appearance.

During the Thursday, July 25, episode, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gathered their children for a large family dinner. Most of the kids have been featured on the hit Hulu series before — except Kourtney’s eldest son.

In several blink-and-you-miss-it moments, Mason was seen hugging his mother and hanging out with his sister, Penelope, 12, and brother Reign, 9. When Kourtney, 45, went over to embrace Mason, the teen towered over her, which might come as a shock for viewers who still remember watching Kourtney give birth to Mason on Keeping Up With the Kardashians like it was yesterday.

While most of childhood was captured on various reality shows, Mason has laid low more recently. Earlier this season, Scott, 41, who dated Kourtney from 2007 to 2015, opened up about his relationship with his eldest child.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's Son Mason Through the Years They grow up so fast! Mason Disick, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, was raised in the spotlight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars welcomed the little one on December 14 at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. He weighed in at seven pounds and 6 ounces, measuring 19.6 inches. “Having Mason […]

“He’s great, he’s really been unbelievable,” Scott told Kris Jenner in a May episode of The Kardashians. “We’re closer than ever. He’s extremely excited about that new car you promised him in three years.”

Kourtney also spoke about Mason’s close bond with his father, saying in a confessional on the July 18 episode, “Mason is home with his dad. Which makes me really sad, but I’m making the most of every second.”

The final episodes of season 5 follow Kourtney and husband Travis Barker‘s trip to Australia with Penelope and Reign. The couple also brought along their then-3-month-old son, Rocky, on their peaceful getaway as a family.

Related: Scott Disick's Sweetest Fatherhood Moments Through the Years Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and […]

As cameras documented the highlights from the trip, Reign became the scene-stealer. He made the most of his screen time by poking fun at Kourtney and Travis’ famous public displays of affection.

“Stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign told his mother in a July episode while in front of the cameras. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Reign went on to ask Travis, 48, if he was giving his mother a hickey, which Kourtney clarified was “a gentle kiss” on her neck because she “just missed” her husband.

Related: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other's Kids Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, Penelope […]

“I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving,” Kourtney noted. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Thursday’s season 5 finale featured more moments of Reign trying to cut down on Kourtney and Travis’ makeout sessions. Travis, meanwhile, joked about drinking Kourtney’s breast milk in front of her son.

“I had some the other day and it was so good,” Travis quipped. When Reign asked if he was serious, the musician replied, “I am just kidding. No.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.