Khloe Kardashian Gushes About Love in 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer

The next chapter. Season 2 of The Kardashians teases different journeys for every member of the famous family — and Khloé Kardashian‘s is all about getting to a place of hope in her personal life.

“I do believe in love. When you love you know you’re alive. You have these feelings,” the Good American cofounder, 38, said in a voiceover during the trailer, which was released on Monday, July 11. In the video, Khloé is seen enjoying her life alongside her family, including sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

During season 1, Khloé found out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal while cameras were rolling. In the episode before the finale, Kim, 41, told her younger sister that the athlete, 31, was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the NBA player filed a court response in which he acknowledged that he hooked up with Nichols, 31, that March — while he was still dating in a relationship with the reality star.

After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-7-month-old son,​​ Theo. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson issued an apology to his on-and-off girlfriend in the lengthy statement. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé, for her part, slammed the way Thompson treated her over the years during the season finale of The Kardashians.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” the California native, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, told the cameras. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

In the episode, which aired in June, Khloé opened up about her future dating plans. “They say you never love the same way twice. And I think you say that because you become scarred or, like, there’s trauma. You’re trained to just love people differently,” she explained to Scott Disick, noting that she believed she could find someone to “trust” again.

That same month, Us confirmed that Khloé is dating a private equity investor. The news came shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slammed rumors about being in a relationship with an NBA player. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented on an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

