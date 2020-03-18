Safety first! Savannah Guthrie announced that she is switching things up starting Wednesday, March 18, when it comes to her hosting duties for the Today show.

As a result of the coronavirus shutdowns and as a preventative measure, the news anchor, 48, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, that she will be working from home — but will still be on TV for the foreseeable future.

“Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first,” Guthrie began her Instagram post, which included a selfie of her inside her house and a second pic of monitors and a light set up as she prepared for the show. “I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!”

The Australian-born host explained that this choice was made in an “abundance of caution” and in accordance with the CDC’s request for “super vigilance.” She also revealed that she is experiencing some flu-like symptoms.

“I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” Guthrie continued. “This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses.”

Despite being a little bit under the weather, the mother of two said that she feels “good” and is sure she’ll “be back in no time.”

“During these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor,” she concluded. “So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!”

Today already has one of its anchors working remotely amid the virus outbreak. Al Roker did the weather report on Tuesday from his kitchen after a show staffer tested positive.

Guthrie and her Today coworkers are among many celebrities under self-quarantine following the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. Stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Lea Michele, Sarah Jessica Parker and more have kept their fans up to date on their at-home activities throughout the crisis.

Hours earlier on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of its players, including Kevin Durant, had tested positive for the disease.

“Everyone be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant, 31, said after confirming his diagnosis. “We’re going to get through this.”

The day before, both Idris Elba and Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju revealed that they had also tested positive for the virus and were under self-quarantine.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to announce a coronavirus diagnosis one week ago on March 11. On Monday, March 16, Us Weekly confirmed that they had been released from an Australian hospital and were under self-quarantine.