No. 1 fan! Tom Holland revealed the one thing that will get fans to see his new Pixar animated film Onward — and it’s not just the heartwarming storyline.

“It’s the greatest movie ever made. Chris Pratt is in it! What else?” the 23-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star told Us Weekly and other reporters at the world premiere of Onward on Tuesday, February 18, sponsored by Whirlpool.

Holland went on to gush over the remarkable talent of the Pixar team and its animators, saying, “It’s a spectacle. These Pixar films, the artists behind making these films are just truly astonishing. I can’t wait to see it … It’s a real dream come true to be a part of the Pixar family. I’m very grateful that they gave me the opportunity and I can’t wait to continue this relationship with them!”

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor and Pratt, 40, lend their voices to the fantasy film, which tells the tale of two elf brothers who go on a magical quest to find out how to spend one more day with their late father. The Parks and Recreation alum spoke candidly about the emotion behind the family movie at the world premiere, warning future audiences that they should bring “two” boxes of tissues to the theater with them.

This isn’t the first time that the Guardians of the Galaxy star has teamed up with the British actor on the big screen. The pair have starred together in a number of the Marvel franchise’s feature films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While Holland and Pratt seem to have built up a strong friendship over the years thanks to the superhero series, the Impossible actor admitted to feeling snubbed by another Marvel costar: Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop guru, 47, made headlines in June 2019 when she revealed to producer Jon Favreau that she forgot that her character, Pepper Potts, appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time … which she doesn’t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart,” Holland told Popsugar later that month.