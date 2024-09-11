Former Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson have been sparking reconciliation rumors in the days following her shocking split from Devin Strader.

Jenn and Jonathon had fans in a frenzy when they revealed that they reunited less than a week after the season 21 finale of The Bachelorette. The duo teamed up to share several TikToks, including one where they poked fun at Jenn sending him packing on the show.

“Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win,” Jenn lip-synced in the video. As she dramatically paused, Jonathon walked into the frame and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.”

While reflecting on his and Jenn’s relationship on the show, Jonathon admitted that he knew she was going to send him home following the fantasy suite episode.

“She’s confessing her love for Marcus [Shoberg] and Devin’s saying that he’s in love with her and I’m sitting there in this middle ground with her, where everything’s great, it’s fun, we have no issues with each other, no drama,” Jonathon said during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in August. “It’s easy, but that next step isn’t there.”

Scroll down to see what Jenn and Jonathon said about where they stand now:

All the TikToks

Since the show wrapped, Jenn and Jonathon have been uploading several TikToks to their accounts. In the comments section of one video, a follower sent a lyric from Taylor Swift’s 2019 Lover. “‘I once believed love would be black and white … but it’s golden.’ Jonathon is literally golden,” the social media user wrote, while Jenn replied, “The man makes some valid points.” The twosome have continued to keep fans fed with content of each other.

Jenn Calls Jonathon a ‘Really, Really Good Friend’

Jenn gushed that Jonathon is “just so sweet” and “just so kind” but claimed there’s nothing romantic there.

“To come out of this with a really, really good friend like Jonathon is a win in my book,” Jenn said during Part Two of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast appearance. “He’s such a great guy.”

Jenn noted that she’s not ready to pursue a relationship in the wake of her breakup from Devin. “Truthfully I’m not in a place where I can even date anybody right now or entertain the idea of somebody,” she said. “My heart is just not there yet.”

While Jenn navigates her new life in Los Angeles — where she relocated to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — she added that it “feels really, really good” to have a friend like Jonathon to lean on.

Jonathon Says He’s ‘Open-Minded’ About Rekindling With Jenn

When asked whether there has been a conversation between him and Jenn about potentially exploring their romance outside the show, Jonathan said on the “Viall Files” podcast, “The conversation has not been had, no.”

Jonathan admitted that “open-minded is probably where I stand” on rekindling but he had hesitations about pursuing the relationship again after Jenn eliminated him on the show. However, he added that if Jenn were to ask him on a date, he would say yes.

Jenn Claims She Doesn’t Want Anything ‘More’ Than Friendship

Jenn joked that “the internet loves Jenn and Jonathon” during an episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast but added that she wouldn’t have picked anyone “different” if she could redo the show.

“Everything worked out the way it needed to. I have so much love and gratitude for the guys on my season,” she said, gushing that there were “so many great guys.”

Jenn added that she “probably will be grabbing a beer” with Jonathon, Jeremy Simon or whoever. “I want so badly to keep those friendships, but nothing more than that,” she said.

Flirty Social Media Comments

Jenn has dropped several messages on Jonathon’s Instagram posts that have suggested there’s more going on with the pair. After Jonathon uploaded an image of him holding a rose — the franchise’s signature flower — he captioned the post, “Will you accept this rose? 🌹.” Jenn commented, “Hey u posted this on Instagram instead of just texting me !!”