A Quiet Place: Part II

Get your shhhhhh together! Now the Abbott family (led by fierce mama Emily Blunt) and a stranger (Cillian Murphy) fight for survival against the mysterious creatures that hunt and kill by sound. John Krasinski returns to direct and wrote the screenplay — but he will not be part of the onscreen frightening fun, as he died to save his kids the 2018 original. See what happens when you decide to kill yourself off in a hit movie? (In theaters Friday, March 20)