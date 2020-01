Mulan

The latest animated Disney movie to get the live-screen treatment is a fantasy-adventure that doesn’t come equipped with overly cutesy songs. To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, fearless Mulan (Liu Yifei) disguises herself as a man to battle Northern invaders in China. This iteration promises to be a bit more grounded than its 1998 counterpart, and not just because Mushu the talking dragon has gone poof. (In theaters Friday, March 27)