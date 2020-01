Tenet

When it comes to moviemakers who craft twisty original stories, few compare to the great Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar, Memento). The latest hush-hush project from the Oscar-nominated director is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage and apparently his most expensive production to date. Oh, and Robert Pattinson and John David Washington (BlackKklansman) star. Is it July yet? (In theaters Friday, July 17)