To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Dear Netflix: Thank you for reviving the rom-com. We totally appreciate it. P.S. Please don’t screw up this follow-up to one of the most adorable entries in recent years. It does look fun, as Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) trying to navigate their first year as a real-deal couple. Enter good-hearted John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) and a potential love triangle. (On Netflix on Wednesday, February 12)