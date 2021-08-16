Angela Spent Alone Time With Her Plastic Surgeon

Angela admitted that she went to Dr. Obeng’s birthday party in California “to show appreciation” for him. Her daughter Skyla accompanied her, but after Angela felt sick, her surgeon offered to drive her back to her hotel alone. As Michael learned of their secret hangout, he grew angry.

“Dr. Obeng’s a very, very caring man, and you need to learn something from him,” Angela told her husband, to which he responded, “Then go and marry him then.”

Tensions escalated when Michael’s aunt tried to give Angela advice via video call. “Tell her to stay out of our business, or you can f—king go and I’ll go right and get with Dr. Obeng,” Angela threatened. She then flashed her breasts at the cameras and warned Michael that he would never get to see them again.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.