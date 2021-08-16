Julia Refuses to Move Back to Brandon’s Family Farm

Brandon divulged that his sex life with Julia has been “awesome” since they moved out of his parents’ house and into an apartment in the city. But he clearly seemed torn over the change in environment when his parents appeared via video call to offer to help with a down payment on a house closer to them. Julia did not want to take financial assistance from Brandon’s parents and was opposed to relocating, despite his dad’s private health battle.

“I don’t want talking about, I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not happen[ing],” Julia insisted. “I don’t want [to] come back [to the] same life what we live before. I like farm life, but I don’t want [to] have a bunch of animals.”