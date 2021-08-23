Kalani and Asuelu Are Still on the Outs With His Family

The pair confronted his mom and sister for the first time since their Christmas altercation over their plans to not have a third child yet. “I want to have a baby, but it’s my wife’s body. My wife [makes the] final decision,” Asuelu told his loved ones, while Kalani retorted, “My uterus really isn’t up for discussion for a bunch of people in one room. I don’t wanna talk about when I’m gonna have kids or what I’m gonna do. That’s a me-and-him conversation. That’s not an everyone conversation.”

Asuelu was unsure if he was willing to reconcile with his mother at all. “To be honest, it [will] take me time to think about it. I don’t know. She’s my mom,” he confessed. However, his sister believed the relationship should be cut off since he refused to apologize to their mother.

Elsewhere in the tell-all, Kalani reiterated that she does not want to move to Samoa with Asuelu, but they agreed to visit.