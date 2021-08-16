Mike Wants to Permanently End His Marriage to Natalie

Mike and Natalie confirmed they were no longer together, as she explained why she moved from Washington to Florida amid their marital struggles.

“I feel like he doesn’t care, and he works really hard. I know it,” she said. “He’s the boss for [the] company. He gives all of him there. He works two hours from Seattle, and every time it takes him two hours to go to work and two hours to go back. And when he’s home, he just doesn’t have time, desire, anything to discuss anything. He [is] just tired. He just wants rest.”

Jovi and Yara then chimed in, claiming that they met up with Natalie in New Orleans and she was with another man. She denied their relationship was romantic or that she was involved with anyone else. Mike seemingly made up his mind, though, telling Natalie that he planned to file for divorce and cut her off financially. “She lives on the other side of the United States, she has no desire or interest to come back to Washington,” he said. “I cannot just quit my job and change my whole life.”

Natalie later told her mother that she needed to get a lawyer.