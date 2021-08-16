Ronald Accuses Tiffany of an Inappropriate Relationship With a Cameraman

After a clip of a fight between Tiffany and Ronald aired, he alleged that there was more going on that viewers did not get to see. “She’s sitting with a bottle of Bacardi with her that she took out of the car. Because she’s gonna stay by the hotel with the f–king cameraman,” he claimed.

“The whole time while we are filming, she and this guy [are] way too friendly with each other.”

Tiffany, meanwhile, downplayed the situation. “He was jealous of the camera guy. I don’t know why,” she recalled. “I don’t know actually how to respond to him. He was jealous. It’s not my problem.”

Both agreed that they would probably already be divorced if they didn’t share kids, but confessed that they still love each other.