Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in ‘Inventing Anna’

In October 2019, the Emmy winner was nabbed for the role of fake heiress Anna Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) in the Shonda Rhimes adaptation of New York Magazine’s 2018 article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” Filming began one year later — and Garner expertly tapped into her character’s chaotic energy.