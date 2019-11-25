That pregnancy glow! Jenna Dewan dressed her baby bump to perfection at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24.

The AMAs presenter wore a pink gown that showed off her growing baby bump as she arrived in Los Angeles. The feminine gown had a big bow on the back which matched her pretty red lip and pink earrings. Dewan hit the carpet with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski as her date for the evening.

The former World of Dance host, 38, shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, and announced in September that she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together.”

The Tony winner, 44, added with a post of his own: “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude.”

That being said, the Broadway star is “nervous as can be,” he admitted to Us Weekly exclusively the following month. “I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Kentucky native said. “We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

As for Everly, the little one is just plain old excited. “She’s owning this so much,” Dewan told Us of her daughter later that same month. “She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

In fact, Everly has pulled her mom’s shirt up in public multiple times. “It’s something I have to work on with her,” the Step Up star shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Everywhere we go, she’s like, ‘There’s a baby in this belly … Don’t you want to touch it?’ She’s so proud.”