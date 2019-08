Rihanna at the 2013 VMAs

Bored much? People couldn’t stop talking about Miley Cyrus‘ raunchy duet with Robin Thicke at the 2013 Video Music Awards — but Rihanna, for one, appeared utterly unimpressed by the sexed-up show. While others cringed or gasped or cheered, Rihanna sat stone-faced in her seat, blankly staring at the spectacle before her.