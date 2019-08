Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 Golden Globes

This was epic! Lady Gaga nabbed a Golden Globe at the 73rd annual awards show in January 2016, but this moment overshadowed her actual win. While making her way to the stage, the American Horror Story: Hotel actress brushed passed fellow winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who reacted by jumping slightly and making a face. The moment immediately went viral, and DiCaprio eventually had to address his reaction on the record.