Tori Kelly at the 2016 Grammys

Shade or what? Tori Kelly dominated headlines after her seemingly unimpressed reaction to Taylor Swift’s Album of the Year speech at the 2016 Grammys went viral. As Swift took to the stage, Best New Artist nominee Kelly sat back with her arms crossed — complete with an obvious pout — while other audience members appeared inspired by the two-time Album of the Year winner’s remarks.