Peter Lives With His Parents …

Peter opened up about living with his mom and dad on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. ”I think what a lot of people have to realize is I come from a Cuban family,” he said in January 2020. “Cuban culture is a little bit different than the American culture, and it’s not unusual for family to live together for a long time.”

Barbara also spoke about the unconventional living arrangements during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“Our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together. And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out,” she said. “Let’s say for Peter, he works four days a week. Then he has four days off, and he goes with his friends away, like they take a little mini vacation wherever. And then he comes back, and he goes right back to work. So is that really smart to be paying a lot of money, monthly, until you can buy a house?”