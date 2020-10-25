Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time: ‘Modern Family, ‘Black-ish’ and More

Friends — “The One With the Halloween Party”

Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) decide to throw a last-minute Halloween party in one of the most memorable episodes from the sitcom. Chandler wears a pink bunny costume but Ross (David Schwimmer) steals the show in his “Spudnick” attire — a potato with a satellite on his head. Meanwhile, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) realizes she’s not cut out for motherhood as she hands out candy to kids. Phoebe has her own adventure when she runs into her twin sister, Ursula, and meets her fiancé (Penn).