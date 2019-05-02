Music makes the people come together! Some of the biggest names in the entertainment business jetted off to Las Vegas for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1.

While Kelly Clarkson hosted the award show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the best moments went down behind-the-scenes — and after the show. Fresh off his performance of “Sucker” and “Cake by the Ocean” with brothers Nick and Kevin, Joe Jonas headed to a chapel with fiancée Sophie Turner. The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit.

The surprise nuptials, which included a performance of “Speechless” from Dan + Shay and Ring Pops as rings, were captured by Diplo’s Instagram Live.

Drake, for his part, was all smiles backstage after making history with his 12 awards. By the end of the evening, the “God’s Plan” rapper, who has 27 BBMAs in total, broke Taylor Swift’s record for the most Billboard Music Awards in history.

“I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano. All the times you drove me to basketball and hockey — that clearly didn’t work out,” he said during his acceptance speech for Top Artist of the Year. “All the times you drove me to Degrassi. No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we’re on one hell of ride.”

Swift, meanwhile, didn’t seem to mind that Drake broke her record. The “Bad Blood” songstress beamed during the night after opening the show with Brendon Urie, performing their new song, “ME!”

“THIS WAS THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE,” Swift captioned a series of photos from her performance via Instagram. “And for the first time ever I’m releasing the live rehearsal audio from this performance on vinyl and CD from @bbmas on my site. Thank you to every performer up there with us tonight!!! 💗💗💗💗💗”

