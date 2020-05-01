Diedrich Bader

Bader stepped up to voice the character for Batman: The Brave & The Bold, which aired from 2008 to 2011 for three seasons. His extensive background in voice acting, including films like Ice Age and shows such as Lloyd in Space, only furthered his ability in capturing the iconic character’s voice.

Bader previously opened up about his process for finding the voice of an animated character. “You do want to come in with ideas but you don’t want to be too locked in, because they may have different ideas,” he explained to Verité Entertainment in 2016. “One of the fun things about it is getting in and creating something in a room with somebody. You have to be completely open, but you have to read the script multiple times so that you can get the sense of humor, what they’re doing [and] where they’re going.”