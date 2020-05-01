Michael Keaton

The Academy Award nominee appeared in Batman in 1989. Keaton’s casting in the Tim Burton-directed flick was a controversial choice at the time due to his comedic background, sparking criticism from die-hard fans. However, the celebrated actor ultimately won audiences over with his take on the brooding character.

In 2017, while gearing up to appear as Spider-Man’s nemesis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton dished on whether he prefers to play the hero or the villain. “They’re both fun. I think actors tend to be drawn toward, not necessarily villainous, but [yeah] probably villainous characters,” he said during the Marvel film’s press conference, per Den of Geek. “It kind of tends to be often true when you delve into the dark side, it gets interesting. Because the reality is the lead or hero sometimes by the nature of the piece has to be, not one-dimensional, but has to represent a thing very strongly. Whereas supporting actors or character actors often — they’re more dimensional.”