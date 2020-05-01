Will Arnett

It’s no secret that Arnett boasts an incredibly charming voice. Arguably, this makes the Arrested Development alum the perfect choice to voice the fictional hero in the Lego Movie franchise. Arnett has appeared as Batman in both The Lego Movie in 2014 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019. He also scored his own spinoff with 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie — a flick that earned $311.9 million worldwide.

In a 2017 profile with the Los Angeles Times, Arnett revealed that he carefully considered the character’s motivations and how he’d tackle the role before coming on board. “Lego Batman doesn’t know that he is an animated character — and by that, I mean, I approached him as a character I’m playing with an inner life,” the BoJack Horseman alum explained. “I’m not just talking in that voice.”