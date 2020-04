Caelynn vs. Hannah B.

Miller-Keyes and Brown famously did not get along while filming season 23 after they both competed in the pageant world together. “From what they told me off camera, their problem had to do with a tasteless joke about a serious matter related to one of their family members,” Underwood revealed. “I won’t say anything more. The tension of being on the show together opened this old wound and cast a dark cloud over the entire week.”