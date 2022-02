Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — 2022

The couple, who met on the set of the TV show Fargo in 2015, are fans of each other’s work as actors. “The experience of making The Power of the Dog was one that I will cherish forever. Getting to work alongside such amazingly talented and wonderful people (such as the one and only Kirsten) was everything you hoped filmmaking could be,” the Friday Night Lights alum said in a statement reacting to the nominations.