Season 2: Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke

In January 2006, DWTS upped the number of contestants to 10. Among them were Lisa Rinna, Stacy Keibler, Jerry Rice, Tatum O’Neal, and eventual winner Drew Lachey. The 98 Degrees boy bander gave then-rookie pro Cheryl Burke the first of her two Mirrorball victories, earning three perfect scores throughout the season, including two on the Feb. 24 finale.