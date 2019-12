Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! Jennifer Grey relived her Dirty Dancing days in the fall of 2010, when she and partner Derek Hough cha-cha-cha’d their way to Mirrorball glory. Their six perfect scores throughout the season — including three during finals week — put them at the top of the heap, above contestants like Bristol Palin, Brandy, Audrina Patridge, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and David Hasselhoff.