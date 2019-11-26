Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Her Olympic medals just weren’t enough! “Honestly, I feel like they tie for each other,” the gymnast told Us, comparing her medals to the mirrorball trophy. “I feel like the Olympics, as a little kid it was such a big goal that I created for myself and I was able to push through and make that happen. So for the mirrorball… well, I’ve always loved to dance and that was my passion along with gymnastics, so winning the mirrorball today was insane and amazing.”