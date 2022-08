Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella

Two years after being partnered together during season 25 in 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Bella and Chigvintsev were dating. In January 2020, the couple announced they were engaged. Seven months later, they welcomed their first son, Matteo. The Total Bellas star confirmed in August 2022 that the lovebirds said “I do” in Paris.