5. He’s Nothing Like His Onscreen Characters

While he’s known for playing larger-than-life characters on screen, O’Brien previously told Elle magazine that he’s actually very timid.

“You know, in regard to performing, it couldn’t be funnier that I ended up being an actor, because I’m really shy,” he told the magazine in September 2014. “Unless I’m really comfortable with a person. … Everyone says that to me. They’re always like, ‘Yeah, right,’ and it just cracks me up. I wish more believed me when I say it. But Stiles [from Teen Wolf] is just so confident and extroverted; I’m much more internal.”

The actor added at the time, “I’m shy and reserved, and there is nothing about me that wants to throw myself out to the world like that [and embrace his fame]. I don’t resent those people or anything, but it’s hard to feel like you’re a person. You go around everywhere and people treat you like a doll. …You’ve got to pull back a little. If you keep fighting it, it’ll just make you go crazy.”