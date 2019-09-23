Pics

Inside the Emmys 2019: Photos From the Audience, Backstage and More!

By
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Nukaaka Coster-Waldau Gwendoline Christie Inside Emmys 2019
 Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
39
40 / 39

Caption This!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie shared a heartfelt moment.

Back to top