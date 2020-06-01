‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Zach Gilford (Matt Saracen)

Shortly after his status was changed to recurring for seasons 4 and 5 of the sports drama, Gilford made his big screen debut in 2006’s The Last Winter. The Illinois native has since gone on to star in a number of indie films and scored a recurring role on NBC’s Good Girls. In December 2012, Gilford tied the knot with actress Kiele Sanchez, who he met while filming the pilot of The Matadors. The duo welcomed daughter Zeppelin Adele via surrogate in November 2017, two years after Sanchez suffered a devastating miscarriage.